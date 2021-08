ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy is being recognized for having one of the best college mascots. Quality Logo Products identified 128 mascots from schools with an NCAA Division I football team, then asked more than 1,200 people to score them. Bill the Goat from the Naval Academy ranked fifth. The Bird from the U.S. Air Force came in fourth, Pouncer from the University of Memphis was second, and the number one was Willie the Wildcat from Northwestern University.