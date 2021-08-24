Visitation, burial arrangements for JFRD Lieutenant who died from COVID set for this week

Lt. Mario Moya

Jacksonville — A member of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will be laid to rest this week after dying in the line of duty amid a battle with COVID-19.

Lt. Mario Moya served the community out of Station 42 in Mandarin, and JFRD says he unselfishly exposed himself to COVID-19 while on the job.

A visitation will take place Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 11757 Old St. Augustine Rd., with a prayer vigil starting at 6 o’clock.

Then there will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday starting at 11 a.m. with the committal afterward at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

JFRD is asking people to line the streets and pay tribute during the procession. The best place will be on Old St. Augustine Road between the church and I-295.

