Is Venom: Let There Be Carnage Getting Delayed Again? Rumors Are Swirling
It’s a tale as old as time and a song as old as rhyme in the post-pandemic world of moviegoing. A highly-anticipated movie pushes its release date, eventually leading to a longer wait and ultimately the decision to hold or play. Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the player in question at the moment, and new rumors are swirling that yet another delay is in the cards after the film failed to show up at CinemaCon 2021.www.cinemablend.com
