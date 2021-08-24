Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arenac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 18:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR ARENAC COUNTY At 656 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Bowmanville to near Pinconning, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Power lines and a tree were downed by this storm near Gladwin and Beaverton. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alger, East Tawas, Standish, Au Gres, Sterling, Maple Ridge, Omer, Twining and Turner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH