Calcasieu Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 555 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fenton to near Welsh to Lake Arthur, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Jennings, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Arthur, Mermentau, Fenton, Grand Lake, Hayes, Moss Bluff, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Hacketts Corner, Lebleu Settlement, Lowry, Sweet Lake, Carlyss and Buller. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 18 and 66. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Person
Cameron
Person
Jefferson Davis
