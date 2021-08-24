Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aiken A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Aiken County through 730 PM EDT At 655 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aiken State Park, or 11 miles east of Aiken, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Aiken, Aiken Mall, New Ellenton, Citizens Park, Aiken Municipal Airport, Aiken State Park, Hopeland Gardens and New Holland. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 17 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH