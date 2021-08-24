Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Stephenson by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Stephenson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND EASTERN STEPHENSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. This warning was issued primarly for the damaging outflow winds ahead of the storms. There will be additional thunderstorms behind this initial surge, that do not produce strong winds. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Illinois.

