JoJo at El Rey Theatre on October 11th

JoJo is an actress and singer-songwriter who at only 13-years-old, was the youngest solo artist in the Billboard Hot 100. Years later, JoJo is set to release her sixth studio album Trying Not To Think About It on October 1st, 2021. The album release will be followed by a short six-day tour across the United States. This tour will be JoJo’s return to the stage after having to cancel her The Good To Know Tour twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.