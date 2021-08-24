Papa John's Trophy: Format, fixtures, results, teams, dates for 2021/22 competition
The Papa John's Trophy is back for the 2021/22 season - keep track of the teams taking part and all the fixtures and results. The competition formerly known as the EFL Trophy was won by Sunderland in 2020/21 and is back for the 2021/22 season, featuring clubs from League One and League Two, as well as 16 invited U21 teams from Premier League and Championship clubs with Category One academy status.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0