Allegheny County Council gets bills to allow more observation of election-related activities

By Hallie Lauer
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree ordinances aimed at amending Allegheny County’s elections policies were introduced at county council Tuesday. All three sought to amend the administration code to “establish a uniform policy” for various election policies, like public observation of voting machine testing procedures, observation of state-mandated election audits and public review of all videos taken within election facilities.

