Allegheny County Council gets bills to allow more observation of election-related activities
Three ordinances aimed at amending Allegheny County’s elections policies were introduced at county council Tuesday. All three sought to amend the administration code to “establish a uniform policy” for various election policies, like public observation of voting machine testing procedures, observation of state-mandated election audits and public review of all videos taken within election facilities.www.post-gazette.com
