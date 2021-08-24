Review of Marvel Studios’ What If…? Episode One “What If…Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?”

Michael Rooker's Yondu may have met his demise in the MCU, but as we are learning, no one is really gone from the Marvel timeline. The character appears in the second episode of Marvel's What If...? series in support of Chadwick Boseman's final time as T'Challa. While this is not exactly a return to the MCU, Michael Rooker is more than happy to be part of the show. Rooker is adamant that he would like to see Yondu get his own episode when the second season rolls around to expand on the character in a way not done during his time in the Guardians of The Galaxy movies he appeared in.