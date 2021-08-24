Cancel
TV Series

Review of Marvel Studios’ What If…? Episode One “What If…Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?”

By Adam Lewis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world has finally been made aware of the newest installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of Marvel Studios’ and Disney+’s What If…? streaming series. Keeping pace with its predecessors on the Marvel Studios television releases this year alongside WandaVision and Loki, What If…? presents another example of Marvel seeking out the tampering of timelines and exploring the concept of the multiverse within this new series. Its first episode, titled “What If…Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?”, takes on a multiverse animated scenario depicting the creation of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s willingness to stay and witness the super-soldier serum transformation.

Jeffrey Wright
#Marvel Universe#Episodes#The First Avenger#Wandavision#Loki#Mcu#Watchers#Hydra
TV Series
Entertainment
Marvel Studios
Marvel Cinematic Universe
TV & Videos
Disney
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
ComicsInside the Magic

Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms New Movie IS Connected to Iron Man

The latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is due to hit theaters for its 45-day run on September 2, 2021. Although this will be Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) MCU debut, the Ten Rings organization has been mentioned in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe before — namely when back in the very first official MCU movie, Iron Man (2008).
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Chadwick Boseman Appearing in MULTIPLE Episodes of New Marvel Series

The late Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of just 43 after a secret cancer battle. Boseman, best known for his role as T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared in not only his standalone film Black Panther (2018), but Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel fans react to new What If…? episode: "Marvel is so sick and twisted for this"

Warning: The following contains spoilers for What If…? episode 3! Turn away now if you're not all caught up on the Disney Plus series!. The latest episode of Marvel's What If…? was unusually brutal, with five Avengers meeting their ends across the runtime. It turned out Hank Pym was behind the murders, shrinking extra small to kill the heroes without a trace after his daughter Hope was killed on a SHIELD mission. Nick Fury eventually figured out the plot with help from Black Widow and Loki, though the trickster god ended up taking over the world (naturally).
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Michael Rooker Wants His Own Yondu Episode of Marvel's What If...?

Michael Rooker's Yondu may have met his demise in the MCU, but as we are learning, no one is really gone from the Marvel timeline. The character appears in the second episode of Marvel's What If...? series in support of Chadwick Boseman's final time as T'Challa. While this is not exactly a return to the MCU, Michael Rooker is more than happy to be part of the show. Rooker is adamant that he would like to see Yondu get his own episode when the second season rolls around to expand on the character in a way not done during his time in the Guardians of The Galaxy movies he appeared in.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out

After a surprising snafu over the weekend, Sony Pictures has officially released the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and with it completely broken the internet. The brief collection of footage from the new movie shows off just enough of the film that it has fans screaming in all caps about what they've just seen including: Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ being adorable together, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange reunited after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and the confirmation that Alfred Molina is back as Doctor Octopus. We've collected some of the best reactions below.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Marvel Studios Planning Halloween Special Starring Latino Actor For Disney Plus

Marvel Studios is searching for a Latino actor to lead an untitled Halloween special for Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed. The special could be based on “Werewolf by Night,” which would denote two separate characters in the Marvel comic book universe. The first, Jack Russell, debuted in the comic “Marvel Spotlight #2” in February 1972. Russell has a family history of lycanthropy — or the supernatural transformation of a human into a wolf — but uses his power for good, and is able to remain aware of his transformations. The second character, Jake Gomez, was introduced into the Marvel universe last year in the...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: Was Robert Downey Jr the franchise’s worst mistake?

As with Chris Evans or Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr went down in Marvel history. In Avengers: endgame (2019) his character, Iron Man, dies in order to save his team, which meant the end of the actor in the franchise. However, despite the passing of the years, his passage through the MCU is unforgettable and even irreplaceable.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Kevin Feige says casting Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man was "the biggest risk and the most important thing"

Kevin Feige has revealed what the biggest risk was in founding the MCU. "I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie," the Marvel boss told CinemaBlend. "And I do think, still, the biggest risk – which seems outrageous to say now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."

