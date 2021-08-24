Review of Marvel Studios’ What If…? Episode One “What If…Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?”
The world has finally been made aware of the newest installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of Marvel Studios’ and Disney+’s What If…? streaming series. Keeping pace with its predecessors on the Marvel Studios television releases this year alongside WandaVision and Loki, What If…? presents another example of Marvel seeking out the tampering of timelines and exploring the concept of the multiverse within this new series. Its first episode, titled “What If…Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?”, takes on a multiverse animated scenario depicting the creation of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s willingness to stay and witness the super-soldier serum transformation.television.mxdwn.com
