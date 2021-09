LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Dame Dash spills the tea on why he was mad at Hype Williams over Aaliyah’s death. In an interview with ET, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder said the late singer did not want to get on the plane that later crashed, ending her life and several others. “When she actually saw the plane, she said, ‘I don’t like this plane.’ I was like, ‘Well, don’t get on it.’ She was like, ‘Well, I got to because I got work to do,’” Dash said. “She got on the plane, and she always had a very serious fear of planes in general, so she had to overcome a fear to get on that plane on the way there.”