Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

NC woman charged with murder after leaving cerebral palsy patient in hot car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5c97_0bbnvj9i00

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is facing second-degree murder charges after police said she left a woman with cerebral palsy in a hot car for five hours, leading to the patient’s death two weeks later.

Briea D. Askew, 29, of Greensboro, was charged Monday in the death of the 21-year-old Jamestown woman, the News & Record of Greensboro reported.

According to a news release from the High Point Police Department, the woman was left in the car on Aug. 10. She was brought to a hospital in High Point with a temperature of 110 degrees and was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, WXII reported.

The High Point Police Department’s special victims unit investigated the woman’s death and determined she was left in the vehicle, which did not have air conditioning, according to the News & Record. Investigators said that excessive heat and humidity contributed to the victim’s death, the newspaper reported.

Askew is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail, WGHP reported. Bail was set at $200,000.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
71K+
Followers
62K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
City
High Point, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cerebral Palsy#The News Record#Wxii#Wghp#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ida aftermath: Mississippi highway collapse leaves 2 dead, 10 hurt

LUCEDALE, Miss. — Two people are dead and 10 others are hurt after part of a Mississippi highway collapsed overnight, authorities said. According to WKRG and WLOX, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. CDT Monday on Highway 26 in George County, west of Lucedale. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said two lanes of the road collapsed, killing at least two people. Another 10 people were hurt, including three who suffered critical injuries, WKRG reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy