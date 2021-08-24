Dump truck exiting 57 Freeway careens into Anaheim apartments, killing man

A loaded dump truck that careened off a ramp of the 57 Freeway in Anaheim and hit two apartment buildings on Tuesday left a man dead and another person injured, police said. The truck, heading southbound, was exiting along the Lincoln Avenue offramp at just before 12:40 p.m. when it struck a vehicle waiting at a red light, CHP Officer Florentino Olivera said. It then hit two other vehicles as it crossed the street, went through a small field and through the wall of an apartment complex’s parking area.