TAMPA BAY, Fla. (PRWEB) August 30, 2021. An estimated 30 million US patients, or 11.2% of the population, will use Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) tools by 2024—marking a 28.2% growth from 23.4 million patients in 2020.(1) COVID-19 has seriously exacerbated this growing need for RPM, especially remote cardiac monitoring devices. Unfortunately, current generation devices are cumbersome to patients and don’t provide the best quantity and quality of data for cardiologists, slowing their efforts to detect, diagnose, and treat serious heart conditions. Enter Disruptor Stuart Long, CEO, InfoBionic—who tells Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, that in order to bring a disruptive tech into the market he would need a new way to approach management—a team that was able to disrupt.