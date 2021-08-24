Cancel
Movies

The Wait is Over! Watch the Trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Plus Check Out Plot Details, Spoilers and More

By Samuel R. Murrian
Parade
Parade
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The future of the MCU is here—and there's more Spider-Man than ever! Everyone's favorite web-slinger will return for his third solo outing of the modern era later this year, and at long last, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here. After it was unceremoniously leaked online (in a grainy bootlegged copy) ahead of CinemaCon, Marvel has released the trailer in full, officially. It's pretty thrilling stuff, a live-action dive into the multiverse in the spirit of critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

