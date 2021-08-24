Solar farm closure may lead to power rate increase in the long term
The closure of the Korea Electric Power Company (KEPCO) solar farm project could significantly harm the island’s ratepayers in the long term, the Guam Power Authority. The Department of Public Works had issued a “stop work” order against KEPCO on the heels of a notice of violation issued by Guam Environmental Protection Agency after the Korean contractor caused environmental damage to the Marbo Cave area.www.pncguam.com
