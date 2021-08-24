Solar farm closure may lead to power rate increase in the long term

Contributed by Austin Pierce, John Michael, and Kelly Rondinelli of Vinson & Elkins. Shipping keeps the world moving; but what moves the ships? As part of the increasing global push to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, significant attention has been paid to the energy and power sectors. However, pressure is also mounting to address emissions from various “hard-to-decarbonize” sectors, such as shipping. This pressure comes from a variety of sources. For example, in 2018, the International Maritime Organization (“IMO”) adopted a goal of reducing greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions 50% below 2008 levels by 2050. Commensurate with the IMO’s goal, several financial institutions launched the Poseidon Principles, committing to reduce the emissions from their shipping finance portfolios.