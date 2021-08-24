Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Solar farm closure may lead to power rate increase in the long term

By Gerry Partido
pncguam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe closure of the Korea Electric Power Company (KEPCO) solar farm project could significantly harm the island’s ratepayers in the long term, the Guam Power Authority. The Department of Public Works had issued a “stop work” order against KEPCO on the heels of a notice of violation issued by Guam Environmental Protection Agency after the Korean contractor caused environmental damage to the Marbo Cave area.

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Farm#Electric Power#Renewable Energy#Kepco#The Guam Power Authority#Korean#Gpa#Leac#Consolidated Commission#Utilities#Ccu#Govguam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
Onekama, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Consumers Energy Plans To Buy Power From Solar Farm Project

ONEKAMA, Mich. (AP) — Consumers Energy has reached an agreement to purchase electricity from a solar energy project planned for the site of a former golf course in northwestern Michigan. The Jackson-based utility announced the agreement for 30 megawatts from Heathlands Solar. The Michigan Public Service Commission must approve the...
Energy Industrymining.com

Eskom considers $7.2 billion in wind and solar investment by 2030

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which supplies almost all South Africa’s electricity from coal-fired power plants, is considering spending 106 billion rand ($7.2 billion) on wind and solar energy by 2030. The investment plan, which Eskom could carry out by itself or in partnerships, is the most detailed demonstration yet of...
Traffichoosieragtoday.com

Hurricane Ida Impacts Expected to Increase Fuel Prices

GasBuddy’s weekly price outlook shows lower prices than last week but expects an increase following Hurricane Ida. Over the next few weeks, the national average may rise 5-15 cents per gallon or so, subject to damage assessments happening now. The weekly average price fell 2.2. cents to 4.12 per gallon,...
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

Expanding support for broader utility energy efficiency

Utilities are under more pressure than ever to increase energy efficiency, to help meet steep decarbonization targets. This requires utilities to expand how they pursue energy savings. Traditionally, utilities have satisfied energy efficiency mandates mainly via behind-the-meter measures, delivered through customer programs. But today, utilities have a new opportunity to save up to 4% energy supplied to the entire grid, with advanced voltage optimization (VO) technology.
Energy Industrycbslocal.com

Bladeless Wind Turbines Could Be The Future Of Green Energy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new type of wind turbine could revolutionize how we power our homes while solving a lot of the issues of traditional windmills. Spanish engineer David Yáñez, co-founder of the startup Vortex Bladeless, has designed a new oscillating turbine to shake back and fourth instead of spinning.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Coupling PV-powered electrochemical water splitting with battery storage

A recent study conducted by scientists from Germany’s Jülich Institute for Energy and Climate Research (IEK-5) proposes the integration of battery storage into systems for hydrogen production relying on PV-powered water splitting electrochemical (EC) cells. According to the researchers, directly integrating batteries in these systems without adding power management electronics...
CleanTechnica

Diesel-Killing Locomotive Of The Future Runs On Solar Power

The creators of the solar-powered locomotive of the future were aiming to set a Guinness record for speed last weekend, and that is more than just your ordinary attention-getting stunt. Demonstrating the functionality of PV panels on rail cars could help set the stage for solar power to knock diesel fuel out of the railroad business. No word yet on the official results, but solar is beginning to wiggle its way into a field dominated by fossil fuel.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

This 264-meter tall offshore wind turbine is now the largest of its kind

Chinese manufacturer MingYang Smart Energy has unveiled a 264-meter tall, 16-megawatt capacity offshore wind turbine. The MySE 16.0-242 becomes the world’s largest hybrid drive wind turbine with a 242-meter diameter rotor, 118-meter long blades, and 4,600 m2 swept area. The model is capable of generating 80,000 MWh of electricity every year, enough to power more than 20,000 households.
Energy IndustryPosted by
GreenMatters

Solar Panels Can Increase Your Home's Value By Thousands

Investing in solar panels for your home is a great way to do something good for the environment, and save a bit on your energy bills in the process. There are other benefits that come with using solar panels too, in fact, such as gaining some degree of energy independence and improving the perceived value of one’s property.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Malaysian utility agrees to buy power from 500 MW of solar plants

Malaysian state-owned electric company Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has signed 21-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 10 solar power plants to be commissioned across four states. The solar projects, each with a generation capacity of 50 MWac, were awarded under the fourth-round tender of the national Large Scale Solar procurement...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Riding the ‘hydrogen wave’: A new fuel source for a shipping industry seeking lower emissions

Contributed by Austin Pierce, John Michael, and Kelly Rondinelli of Vinson & Elkins. Shipping keeps the world moving; but what moves the ships? As part of the increasing global push to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, significant attention has been paid to the energy and power sectors. However, pressure is also mounting to address emissions from various “hard-to-decarbonize” sectors, such as shipping. This pressure comes from a variety of sources. For example, in 2018, the International Maritime Organization (“IMO”) adopted a goal of reducing greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions 50% below 2008 levels by 2050. Commensurate with the IMO’s goal, several financial institutions launched the Poseidon Principles, committing to reduce the emissions from their shipping finance portfolios.
Energy Industryfloridatrend.com

Groups line up behind electric rate increase to expand solar power

Two more organizations have signed on to a proposed settlement that would lead to Florida Power & Light raising base electric rates and expanding solar energy. Vote Solar and The CLEO Institute, which have taken part in the rate case at the Florida Public Service Commission, joined the proposed settlement, according to a document filed at the commission.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

As Solar Costs Drop, This ETF May Get Its Day in the Sun

Solar energy is a vital component in the push toward renewable energy—a win-win for the Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG). Solar power was once an option that was exclusively available for the well-to-do. Nowadays, solar costs are dropping, making the technology more accessible for more individuals. Furthermore, the...
Energy IndustryABC Action News

May Electric Solar

Choosing a local solar contractor who does not use subcontractors is a safe bet. May Electric Solar has a local showroom and is a single source for Solar electric installation. Special offer: Free whole-home surge protection, $650 value. Check out their website.

Comments / 1

Community Policy