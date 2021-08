I've only ever thoroughly stocked my home liquor cabinet twice: once to tinker with recipes for my wedding cocktails, and the other as the entire world was shutting down. I wouldn’t really consider myself a regular drinker, and in the before-times I would mostly leave the mixology to the pros: bartenders. For those occasional at-home moments, I’d turn to a bow-tied bottle or two from the holidays or the odd office castoff (working at Time Out for many years has meant being able to pilfer some mulberry gin or local whiskey among our otherwise awful-tasting unsolicited mail).