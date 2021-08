An Orientation tradition, new students and families gather on Stern Hall Lawn for a warm welcome by HWS faculty, staff, alums and students. The President’s Welcome is both a hello to new members of the HWS community – the Classes of 2025 and their families – and a goodbye, as students say goodbye to their parents and families, and begin their undergraduate college experience. During the ceremony, HWS faculty, staff, alums and students shared advice and laughter. View photos, videos and the latest information about the newest members of our community here.