Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

Big news coming out of the Disney Cruise Line! We have been following along as Disney has once again set sail in the big blue after over a year of closure due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the Centers of Disease Control required test cruise. Recently, the Canada cruise ban was lifted which will open the door for Disney’s Alaska cruises to return. And while we know progress is being made, we’re also seeing that Florida has become the hot spot for the new coronavirus Delta variant. As previously shared, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, introduced “an executive function” designed to prevent businesses from refusing to serve customers who were unable to prove they had the COVID 19 vaccination. Well, one cruise industry (Norwegian Cruise Line) decided to challenge the Florida Governor as they wanted to require cruisers to be vaccinated before boarding their ships coming out of Port Canaveral. Norweigian won the battle and began requiring their cruisers out of Florida to be vaccinated and show proof with vaccine passports. Now, due to the lifted DeSantis order and a new conditional sail order with Bahamas requiring the COVID 19 vaccine, we have learned that all Guests ages 12 and older are required to be fully vaccinated to sail with the Disney Cruise Line.