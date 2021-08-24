Cancel
Fall Fun Fair In Need of Volunteers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Havasu City Parks & Recreation is currently looking for any businesses or groups that would like to have a booth at the Fall Fun Fair. The Fall Fun Fair is a community fundraising event benefiting not for profit, PTA’s, PTO’s and service groups. It is a fun way for these groups to raise funds, show support and bring awareness about their group or club to the community. Please contact Recreation at 928-453-8686 for more information on how to become a part of this event.

