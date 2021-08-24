Cancel
Jamestown, ND

Civic Center & Promotion Committee Approves Tourism Project

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Tourism has been working to expand their toolbox of ways to promote and bring visitors to the city. One of these has been a summer-long project of gathering photos and videos to create different media packages to use different ways. Jamestown Tourism Executive Director Searle Swedlund says it’s been a priority of theirs to complete this and refresh their current offerings.

