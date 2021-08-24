Above and Below cleanup event is looking for volunteers and locations for September 18

FLX Clean Up: Above and Below, an annual event, is looking for participants and locations. The 2021 event will be held across the Finger Lakes region on September 18, 2021. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in the United States in 2018, 292.4 million tons of trash were generated, with 146.1 million of that ending up in landfills. This event will assist in the collection of this trash.