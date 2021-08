FLINT, MI -- After 45 years, Bobby Crim has crossed the finish line along the bricks of Saginaw Street for the race that bears his name for the final time. He grabbed the hands of his son and daughter-in-law Doug and Bonnie Crim -- who ran the 10 miles alongside him -- and raised their fists to the sky in celebration, finishing the race in in 3 hours, 15 minutes and 59 seconds.