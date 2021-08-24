Card Football is Close, Some Thoughts

With a smidge of hope creeping in as kickoff is so close you can almost taste the Chili Cheese Slaw Dog at the Varsity, U of L fans are still grumbling. (Actually, to be fair, most college fans are constantly disgruntled. If not about recruiting, or in game decisions, or a zebra’s unwarranted flag. something else. Except of course those that wear houndstooth ballcaps with a crimson elephant logo, and believe a mention of Pope Paul refers to a fellow named Finebaum.)