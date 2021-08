(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and on Monday scientists provided another update on the recent signs of increased activity in the summit area. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the “intrusive activity that began on August 23 continues south of Kīlauea caldera. Ground deformation in Kīlauea’s south summit region continues, though at a lower rate than what has been seen in earlier intrusive pulses over the past week.”