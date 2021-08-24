Nosferatu Remake From The Witch Director Could Start Shooting Next Year

Is there anything left to be done with demonic possession on screen? For nearly 50 years, these movies have been chasing after the glory of the granddaddy of them all, The Exorcist. And while not every follow-up flick about demons inhabiting the bodies of innocent victims has been good, some have been pretty darn enjoyable in their own ways. But no matter how good a new demonic possession movie may be, it’s never going to reach the lofty heights of William Friedkin’s classic. Seemingly everything that needs to be said about demonic possession was said in that movie. But that didn’t stop Neill Blomkamp, who makes his horror debut with Demonic, a demonic possession movie that asks, “Wouldn’t it be scary if the possessed person was trapped in a version of The Sims?”