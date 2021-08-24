Cancel
Nosferatu Remake From The Witch Director Could Start Shooting Next Year

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since filmmaker Robert Eggers made a splash with his 2015 feature debut The Witch there's been talk of the director taking on a remake of Nosferatu. It would be easy to dismiss a new director immediately circling a remake as business as usual for Hollywood but Eggers has a take and is in fact quite passionate about. Updates on the project haven't been very common in the years since, though The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy was previously revealed to be in talks to star a few years ago. News on the project has come in a surprising place however as a new profile piece with The Los Angeles Times on the actress has an update.

