To say that the Android tablet market is experiencing a rejuvenation wouldn’t be too much of an exaggeration, with Honor, OnePlus, and Realme either working on or about to announce a new tablet this is growth that we just haven’t seen since the days of the Nexus 7. Following on from the Mi Pad 4 is Xiaomi, which earlier announced its new Mi Mix 4 smartphone and also the Mi Pad 5 Pro.