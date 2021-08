SF State reopened its campus for in-person instruction to half of its student body on Monday, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university has taken measures to ensure the safety of students and faculty prior to reopening, such as physical distancing and is operating at limited capacity. In addition to its limited student body, President Lynn Mahoney said in an Aug. 4 letter that “many faculty members are teaching remotely and most staff are on campus 2-3 days per week.”