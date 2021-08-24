Special Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orange A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Orange County through 730 PM EDT At 654 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Christmas, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wedgefield, Christmas and Bithlo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH