Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berrien; Cass A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cass and Berrien Counties through 745 PM EDT At 649 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over Berrien Springs, or near Buchanan, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will move very little and remain over much of Berrien and western Cass counties through 745 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Niles and Dowagiac. This includes Interstate 94 in Michigan between mile markers 2 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH