Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Henry, Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Henry; Rock Island; Whiteside THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCK ISLAND WHITESIDE...NORTHWESTERN HENRY...SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL...CENTRAL SCOTT AND SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. This warning was issued primarly for the damaging outflow winds ahead of the storms. There will be additional thunderstorms behind this initial surge, that do not produce strong winds. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Illinois...and east central Iowa.