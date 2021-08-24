Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Logan, McPherson, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Logan; McPherson; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Logan, east central McPherson, northwestern Custer and southwestern Thomas Counties through 630 PM CDT At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Stapleton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Logan, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Hoagland and Brown Lake. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 114 and 130. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
