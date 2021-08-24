Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Logan, McPherson, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Logan; McPherson; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Logan, east central McPherson, northwestern Custer and southwestern Thomas Counties through 630 PM CDT At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Stapleton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Logan, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Hoagland and Brown Lake. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 114 and 130. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thomas County, NE
County
Logan County, NE
City
Stapleton, NE
County
Mcpherson County, NE
County
Custer County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
Video GamesPosted by
CNN

China bans kids from playing online video games during the week

Hong Kong/Beijing (CNN Business) — China has barred online gamers under the age of 18 from playing on weekdays and limited their play to just three hours most weekends, marking a significant escalation of restrictions on the country's massive gaming industry. Starting this week, minors will be allowed only an...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy