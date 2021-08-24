Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Saharan dust returns to Southwest Florida

By Meteorologist Pat Cavlin
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30O2Zd_0bbnqQIa00

A large plume of Saharan dust has made its annual return to SWFL.

The Saharan Air Layer (or SAL) originates from the Sahara Desert in northern Africa and is a common occurrence during the summer months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDr69_0bbnqQIa00

This layer of dusty air forms when storms over the neighboring Sahel region develop. The outflow winds from these storms kick up dust and sand, sometimes enough to grow into giant dust storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMZce_0bbnqQIa00

As a result, this dust gets pushed thousands of miles into the atmosphere where, if the conditions are right, it can get picked up by east trade winds and carried across the Atlantic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sp1gm_0bbnqQIa00

Impacts on weather

Simply put, Saharan dust limits rain potential. With dry air in the middle of the atmosphere, it is difficult for water vapor to condense into clouds and grow into storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZI7j_0bbnqQIa00

With less cloud coverage and rain chances likely, temperatures typically turn hotter during periods of Saharan dust. This week, record highs are possible some days with highs in the mid 90s. By Thursday, rain chances should return to normal as this plume of dust departs the area.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Storms#Southwest Florida#Saharan Dust#Sahara Desert#Extreme Weather#Swfl#The Saharan Air Layer#Sal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Rescues, power outages in aftermath of Ida

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way. Officials say it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots. At least four deaths were blamed on the storm.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden digs in with fervent defense of Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Tuesday offered a full-throated defense of his decision to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan, saying the 20-year war was no longer serving the national interest of the United States. Biden said it was the “unanimous recommendation” of his national security team and military commanders to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy