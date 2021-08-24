Saharan dust returns to Southwest Florida

A large plume of Saharan dust has made its annual return to SWFL.

The Saharan Air Layer (or SAL) originates from the Sahara Desert in northern Africa and is a common occurrence during the summer months.

This layer of dusty air forms when storms over the neighboring Sahel region develop. The outflow winds from these storms kick up dust and sand, sometimes enough to grow into giant dust storms.

As a result, this dust gets pushed thousands of miles into the atmosphere where, if the conditions are right, it can get picked up by east trade winds and carried across the Atlantic.

Impacts on weather

Simply put, Saharan dust limits rain potential. With dry air in the middle of the atmosphere, it is difficult for water vapor to condense into clouds and grow into storms.

With less cloud coverage and rain chances likely, temperatures typically turn hotter during periods of Saharan dust. This week, record highs are possible some days with highs in the mid 90s. By Thursday, rain chances should return to normal as this plume of dust departs the area.