Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Fact check: Tattoo ink doesn't undergo FDA approval process

By Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

The claim: Tattoo ink isn't FDA approved

Viral Facebook posts have commenters debating the importance of Food and Drug Administration approval for two very different  products – COVID-19 vaccines and tattoo ink.

"Guess what... Tattoo ink isn’t FDA approved. That didn’t stop you," an Aug. 13 post reads .

Many interpreted the post as taking a shot at people who are skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine because none had received full FDA approval at the time of the Facebook posts. The vaccines had instead received Emergency Use Authorizations after extensive testing and peer-reviewed clinical trials.

Fact check: Peer-reviewed studies have shown safety, efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines

Some commenters said the comparison in the post wasn't fair because some employers are requiring vaccines, while tattoos are voluntary. Other commenters disputed the claim itself, saying the FDA does approve tattoo ink.

The claim is accurate – the FDA doesn't require inks for tattoos to be approved before use in human skin because it considers them a cosmetic, unlike drugs and other products that typically require FDA review before going on the market.

Fact check: CDC didn't oversee the Tuskegee study. But the agency isn't blameless, experts say

USA TODAY reached out to the user who created the post for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Up9v_0bbnq9ci00
Al Nelsen of Kelsey, Washington gets his Sturgis tattoo updated by Tim Martin at Fat Cats Tattoos during the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 10, 2021, in Sturgis, South Dakota. The rally is expected to draw more than 500,000 people during its 10-day run. Scott Olson, Getty Images

FDA does not approve tattoo ink but does regulate its safety

The Facebook post's assertion is accurate: The FDA does not approve tattoo ink products. It does, however, monitor reports for safety issues and enforce regulations on tattoo ink manufacturing.

The FDA has the authority to regulate a large list of products marketed for human and animal use, including:

  • Human and veterinary medical drugs
  • Biological products like vaccines
  • Medical devices like artificial hearts and home pregnancy tests
  • Food for both humans and animals, including additives and supplements
  • Tobacco products
  • Cosmetics, including tattoo ink
  • Electronics that emit radiation like sunlamps and -ray equipment

Of the many products the FDA regulates, only a few must receive FDA approval before they can be sold to the public. This means scientists and experts have reviewed the product for safety and effectiveness.

Drugs, medical devices, biological products, color additives and food additives all require pre-market approval .

Tattoo ink is considered a cosmetic , and as such, it doesn't undergo that process.

Fact check: FDA did not associate Pfizer's first vaccine dose with COVID-19 infections

"The FDA has not approved any inks for use on your skin," its website states.

According to FDA spokesperson Courtney Rhodes , the pigments used in tattoo inks are technically subject to premarket approval under Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic  Act. However, the website says , these pigments have historically had few documented safety problems, so the government concentrates its efforts elsewhere.

"Because of competing public health priorities and lack of resources, the FDA historically has not exercised regulatory authority for color additives on the pigments used in tattoo inks that have not received the FDA’s premarket approval," Rhodes told USA TODAY in an email.

More: Olympic ink: Athletes' tattoos commemorate games

In  2017, the agency issued a warning advising people to "think before you ink."

"Published research has reported that some inks contain pigments used in printer toner or in car paint." the FDA advisory said.

How the FDA regulates tattoo ink

After tattoo inks and pigments hit the market, the FDA monitors problems and regulates the products under federal law.

One way the agency monitors safety is by collecting reports from MedWatch and consumer complaint coordinators or conducting its own randomized tests for microbes or harmful substances like metals, then alerting the public when safety issues arise. In addition, the agency has the power to recall unsafe products .

The agency also uses warning letters , which inform companies when they have violated a law and tell them what action they must take to correct the problem. For example, manufacturers must make products that are safe when used as instructed on the product's label, Rhodes said. They also must not use deceptive packaging.

As an example of the FDA's past regulatory action, Rhodes described an incident in 2018 and 2019, when inspections of 12 tattoo manufacturers revealed that harmful bacteria had contaminated six tattoo inks .

"As a result of the inspections, the FDA worked with the manufacturers and distributors to remove contaminated tattoo ink products from the market and to provide manufacturers with the FDA’s expectations about tattoo ink safety," Rhodes said.

Our rating: True

Based on our research, we rate TRUE the claim that tattoo ink is not approved by the FDA. The FDA states on its website that it has not approved any tattoo inks for use on skin.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Tattoo ink doesn't undergo FDA approval process

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

232K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Tattoos#Tattoo Ink#Food Additives#Facebook#Cdc#Getty Images Fda#Cosmetics#Federal Food Drug#Medwatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Related
Public Healthabc10.com

Why haven't Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines received full FDA approval?

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, while the decision marks an important milestone in encouraging the public to get vaccinated, many are likely wondering, what about the Moderna and J&J vaccines? Why are those not approved yet?. Essentially, the...
Industrycbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Medical & BiotechWANE-TV

What does Pfizer FDA approval mean for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, an important milestone that could increase public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory. The Pentagon immediately announced it will press ahead with plans to require members...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

When will the Moderna vaccine get FDA approval?

Now that the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 has received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, many want to know: When will the Moderna vaccine receive the same approval?. Moderna’s two-shot vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization only. The company announced in June it started a...
PharmaceuticalsVox

What full FDA approval for Covid-19 vaccines really means

Nearly nine months after the first Americans received their shots, the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for people 16 and older on Monday. This could help increase the number of people willing to get vaccines and make it easier to compel those who are less willing — if health officials can cut through the mounting confusion around their efficacy, booster shots, and the threat of the delta variant.
Newport, RIwhatsupnewp.com

What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it’s already authorized for emergency use?

Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they’re waiting for the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has since granted that approval for those age 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. What had to happen for the FDA to advance from emergency use authorization, or EUA, to full approval?
Fayetteville, ARnwahomepage.com

Pfizer’s full FDA approval and vaccine mandates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. Initial reactions to the news have been private and government agencies using enhanced confidence to put new vaccine requirements in place. The Pentagon announced Pfizer’s full approval orders shortly for active and reserve...
Industrynewscentermaine.com

No, the FDA doesn’t approve cigarettes or other tobacco products

On Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It is now the first COVID-19 vaccine to be granted full FDA approval and it also received the agency’s fastest vaccine approval ever. Before Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received FDA approval, many people who were hesitant...
Healthbakingbusiness.com

CBD-containing supplements fail to gain FDA approval

WASHINGTON — The possibility of the Food and Drug Administration allowing cannabidiol (CBD) in foods, beverages and dietary supplements failed to move forward when the FDA rejected two new dietary ingredient (NDI) notifications for full-spectrum hemp extract containing CBD. The FDA in letters dated July 23 told both Charlotte’s Web,...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

FDA Does Not Approve Vicinium for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC

The FDA has issued a complete response letter to Sesen Bio, denying the approval of the Biologics License Application for Vicinium for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Sesen Bio, denying the approval of the Biologics License Application...
PharmaceuticalsKTRE

Dr. Jen Ashton explains process of FDA approving COVID-19 vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton spoke with East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons about COVID-19, particularly the FDA’s recent approval of Pfizer’s vaccine. Ashton helped break down the process of how the vaccine achieved approval but also said that it’s normal for people to...
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

FACT FINDERS: How did Pfizer get FDA approval so fast?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the COVID-19 vaccine is news many have been waiting for in order to feel safe to get the vaccine. But some remain skeptical, saying FDA approval was rushed. FDA officials say they did not...
Industrymybasin.com

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for 16 and older, remains under EUA for ages 12 through 15 and immunocompromised

Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which will be marketed as “Comirnaty.”. Under the newly granted FDA approval, Comirnaty will be available to all people ages 16 and older to prevent COVID-19 disease. Under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the vaccine will continue to be available to all people ages 12 and older, and a third dose will be available to immunocompromised people.
San Angelo, TXmyfoxzone.com

What does the FDA approval mean for the Concho Valley?

TEXAS, USA — The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine. Now health officials are hoping this approval will serve as an encouragement for people to get vaccinated. The FDA stated this in part: The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy