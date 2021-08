A recent finding from the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has determined that certain fertilizer imports are causing harm to American industries. The decision comes after an investigation into imports of urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN) from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago. ITC found that American industries are being “materially injured” by UAN imports. The action comes after a petition from CF Industries Holdings, Inc. that claimed fertilizers were being dumped into the American market at unfair margins.