Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Appreciation: Always just enough and never too much: The steadfast genius of Charlie Watts

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

If the other guys were rolling, somebody had to be the stone. That was the job Charlie Watts saw for himself — and then carried off with incomparable style for more than half a century — as the steadfast drummer of the Rolling Stones, the world-famous (and maybe world’s greatest) rock ’n’ roll band in which he kept deeply reliable time behind his flamboyant bad-boy bandmates.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Mick Jagger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Jazz#The Rolling Stones#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

The heartwarming routine Charlie Watts had at every hotel he stayed in

Charlie Watts drew a sketch of every bed he ever slept in.The Rolling Stones drummer, 80, started the drawings in 1968 while on tour and did it right up until his death, on Tuesday (24 August).Watts told Rolling Stone: “I make a sketch of every bedroom I sleep in. I’ve sketched every bed I’ve slept in on tour since about 1968.”He later elaborated on why it became a hobby for him, telling Sue Lawley on Desert Island Discs: “It’s a diary. Now I can’t miss one because it’s like ruining ‘a day in the life of’. So I just...
Hello Magazine

Kevin Bacon supported by daughter Sosie as he shares heartbreaking video

Kevin Bacon was one of the many celebrities around the world to pay his respects following the tragic news of Rolling Stones star Charlie Watt's death. The talented drummer passed away at the age of 80 and the Footloose actor paid a moving tribute to him on social media. Taking...
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicGossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
MusicNew York Post

Meet Steve Jordan, the Rolling Stones drummer who may replace Charlie Watts

Following the death of drummer Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones may have found a replacement: Steve Jordan. Jordan, 64, was already filling in — at Watts’ request — following recent surgery the legendary drummer received that required him to take time off to recuperate. Two weeks ago, Mick Jagger said Jordan would sub in as Watts recovered, adding that he “looked forward” to Watts’ return — but that never came.
ReligionForward

The secret Jewish history of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, a founder of the Rolling Stones, and the British rock band’s only drummer, has died at age 80. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not appear with the band on its upcoming tour due to unspecified medical reasons. As a member of the Stones, he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, helping to create and refine that band’s classic-rock sound, which is virtually synonymous with the genre itself.
CelebritiesPunknews.org

Charlie Watts has passed away

Sadly, Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones has passed away. He was 80 and passed away peacefully in a London hospital, surrounded by family. Watts was a founding member of the Rolling Stones and has drummed for the band since formation. His publicist stated: "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation." We send our condolences to Watts' family and friends.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Charlie Watts’ Final Performance With the Rolling Stones

The unbelievably sad news that Charlie Watts has died is just beginning to reverberate around the world. The public knew he was going to miss out on the upcoming Stones tour since he was recovering from surgery, but the 80-year-old drummer had survived past health scares unscathed and it truly seemed like he was made of steel. Watts joined the Rolling Stones in January 1963 and is the only member besides Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to appear on every record. He also didn’t miss a single concert throughout his 58-year history in the band. The last one took place August...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Is ‘Unlikely’ to Join Group’s 2021 U.S. Tour

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ drummer since the group’s inception in 1962, is “unlikely to be available” for the band’s rescheduled U.S. tour this fall, according to a statement from a Stones spokesperson. Watts, who turned 80 in June, recently underwent an unspecified but “completely successful” medical procedure, according to the statement. Veteran drummer Steve Jordan, who has worked extensively with Stones co-founder Keith Richards, will fill in; the 13-date “No Filter” tour begins in St. Lous in Sept. 26. Watts said in a statement: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but...
Musicarcamax.com

Charlie Watts to sit out Rolling Stones' US tour after undergoing operation

Charlie Watts has pulled out of the Rolling Stones' upcoming US tour after undergoing surgery. The 80-year-old drummer's operation was "completely successful" but he's "accepted" that it will take him "a while" to get back on his feet, and so he has made the decision to stand down from the 'Satisfaction' rockers' 13-date 'No Filter' shows.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80 on August 24, as Variety reported. For nearly six decades, he served as the drummer for The Rolling Stones. Watts' death was announced via an official statement from the iconic British rock band's Twitter account. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read, which revealed the musician had died in a hospital in London. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Comments / 0

Community Policy