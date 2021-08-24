Appreciation: Always just enough and never too much: The steadfast genius of Charlie Watts
If the other guys were rolling, somebody had to be the stone. That was the job Charlie Watts saw for himself — and then carried off with incomparable style for more than half a century — as the steadfast drummer of the Rolling Stones, the world-famous (and maybe world’s greatest) rock ’n’ roll band in which he kept deeply reliable time behind his flamboyant bad-boy bandmates.www.gazettextra.com
