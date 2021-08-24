Cancel
Mankato, MN

UPDATED: Suspected drug supplier charged with murder

By Kristine Goodrich kgoodrich@mankatofreepress.com
The Free Press
MANKATO — A Mankato man is charged with murder in the overdose death of a man who had just gotten out of a treatment facility.

Myles Daniel Hickman, 26, is suspected of supplying the drugs that caused the death Jesse Barnhart, 31, in a Mankato apartment on May 28.

Hickman was charged with third-degree murder Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. The charge comes following an investigation by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

According to the charging complaint and a Drug Task Force news release:

Barnhart was found dead inside an apartment where he had been staying after he was released from treatment a few days prior.

Barnhart had a tourniquet on his arm. In the apartment agents found a baggie with a powder that tested positive for fentanyl, as well as a syringe and other drug paraphernalia.

A relative told investigators Barnhart had a long history of drug abuse.

An autopsy found Barnhart died of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

The tenant of the apartment said she had gone out of town. A friend told agents he did drugs with Barnhart and Barnhart had gotten drugs from Hickman.

Agents obtained warrants and found text messages in which Barnhart arranged to buy drugs from Hickman for $120.

Barnhart was seen in surveillance video at a Mankato gas station in a car that belongs to someone with whom Hickman resides. Barnhart withdrew $120 from an ATM at the gas station.

Hickman was jailed Tuesday afternoon and the prosecutor is asking for bail to be set at at least $300,000.

Hickman currently is on probation for a 2016 drug sales conviction and a 2017 drug possession conviction, court records show.

Hickman is the fourth person to be charged with murder in connection with a drug overdose so far this year in Blue Earth County. The prior charges stemmed from two fatal overdoses that both also involved fentanyl, which is a powerful synthetic opioid.

