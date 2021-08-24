Cancel
USF researchers predict peak of COVID-19 surge

By Jessica Babb
Researchers from the University of South Florida are predicting that Florida will reach the peak of COVID-19 cases in this latest surge Tuesday, according to models forecasting the spread.

While their models can change, they are based on data including cases, transmission and vaccinations. The model is predicting the peak to be around 23,000 cases.

If that is the case, Edwin Michael with the University of South Florida said cases should begin to decline. He said it was possible we could reach the peak, hit herd immunity by September and move past the pandemic early next year.

“Then this would be the last significant wave,” Michael said. “The pandemic will end if herd immunity is solid.”

Michael said between people who have been vaccinated and have had COVID-19, roughly 75% of the state has some sort of immunity. However, he said these predictions are based on immunity lasting long-term.

He said since it is still unclear how long natural immunity lasts, he is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

“This shouldn’t be a message saying it’s all over, we are tantalizingly close,” Michael said. “If everything plays out, if we are lucky this will be the end. But I think everyone should also contribute by going and getting vaccinated.”

