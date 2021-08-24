Cancel
Basketball

Local roundup: Floyd Jr. set to join UConn men's basketball a year early

By Day Staff Reports
The Day
The Day
 6 days ago

Storrs — The UConn men's basketball program has received a signed financial aid agreement from guard Corey Floyd Jr., head coach Dan Hurley announced Tuesday.

Originally slated to join the Huskies in 2022-23, Floyd completed his scholastic education and decided to reclassify into the class of 2021.

Floyd joins a 2021 class that is rated among the nation's top 10, and includes Rahsool Diggns, Jordan Hawkins and Samson Johnson.

The ranking continues the recruiting momentum that has taken place since Hurley's arrival, with three consecutive Top 20 classes, the highest three-year stretch at UConn since the classes of 2008-10.

"We are tremendously excited to add Corey to our UConn family," Hurley said in a press release. "Corey is the embodiment of a UConn guard; tough, athletic, skilled and confident. Corey comes from great pedigree, his father Corey Sr. was a contemporary of mine in the Big East playing at Providence College. CJ has also benefited from playing for Dave Boff at Roselle Catholic as well as Rob Brown, James Johns and Wayne Jones with Team Final. Corey is a seamless fit within our culture and works to the championship standard we expect of our players and coaches alike."

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during the 2020-21 season at Roselle Catholic. Floyd led his AAU squad, Team Final, to the Peach Jam 17U Championship in July. A Roselle, N.J. native, Floyd scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out five assists in the championship game victory over Brad Beal Elite.

FCBL

• David Driscoll, a reserve catcher for the the Norwich Sea Unicorns, was named as the recipient of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League's Commissioner's Award.

The Commissioner's Award is given annually to a player for his commitment to his team, the Futures League and the game of baseball. A rising junior at Williams College and a Boston College High School graduate, Driscoll "is a person of high moral character and has worked extremely hard this season through injuries to be a great teammate for the Sea Unicorns," according to a press release.

Also honored by the league were Most Valuable Player Cole Bartels (Penn State) of the Westfield Starfires, Pitcher of the Year Patrick Harrington (Assumption) of the Vermont Lake Monsters, Relief Pitcher of the Year Ryan Langford (Florida Southern) of the Pittsfield Suns, Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Appel (Penn) of the Suns, Top Pro Prospect Ethan Anderson (Virginia) of the Lake Monsters, Top Pro Pitching Prospect Dennis Colleran (Northeastern) of the Worcester Bravehearts and Co-Managers of the Year Pete Wilk of the Lake Monsters and Matt Gedman of the Suns.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
