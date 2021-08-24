Cancel
Texas State

Healthcare worker killer in Texas attacked of 11 more cases

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe healthcare worker who previously accused of killing many women in Texas presently arrested in murdering 11 more elderly women by smothering them. Billy Chemirmir, 46 earlier been accused of the murder of an 81-year-old woman in March 2018. He now stands charged for a total of 12 murders and...

