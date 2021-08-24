David Makes Man season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at OWN? The latest

Streaming on the Amazon subscription service, the Modern Love TV show is based on the weekly column of the same name written by John Carney and published by The New York Times. The show explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms as each standalone episode brings beloved stories to life, all set in New York City. The second season cast includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Tobias Menzies, Aparna Nancherla, Sophie Okonedo, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.
