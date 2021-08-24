David Makes Man season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at OWN? The latest

We knew that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 4 was going to feature the Aaron – Thomas feud escalating. Now, we’ve got even more evidence as to why it’s happening. For more all about that, go ahead and check out the sneak peek below! These two guys already have extreme levels of bad blood because of what happened on Katie Thurston’s season. It’s one of those weird feuds where it’s hard to actually take one side over the other. You can look at Thomas, for example, and claim that he comes across as inauthentic and there was that whole controversy about him wanting to be The Bachelor. Meanwhile, you can also look at the situation with Tre last week and argue that some of his words were twisted. Or, you can argue that Aaron sometimes likes to be the leader of the Bachelor Nation Morality Police.