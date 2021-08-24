Cancel
TV Series

David Makes Man season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at OWN? The latest

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing tonight’s finale on OWN, can you expect a David Makes Man season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely the show gets canceled? We’ll talk through what we know so far in this piece, as well as take a look at the current ratings. Let’s begin with where things...

TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled CBS Drama Set to Make Surprise Return on OWN

The CBS legal drama All Rise might live on at another network. Three months after the show was canceled, Oprah Winfrey's network is reportedly in talks to order a third season. Former Luke Cage star Simone Missick led the series' ensemble cast as the idealistic Los Angeles Judge Lola Carmichael.
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled ABC Show's Fans Rack up Thousands of Signatures for Renewal

Rebel fans are still signing a petition to bring it back, a week after creator and showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed there will not be a second season. ABC canceled the show, which starred Katey Sagal and was inspired by Erin Brockovich, back in May after only five episodes aired. Fans quickly started a #SaveRebel campaign, but both Vernoff and Sagal said the revival efforts were unsuccessful.
TV Seriesnetflixlife.com

Best Netflix shows with new seasons coming in 2021

There are so many good Netflix shows coming later this year. We’ve already seen so many good Netflix shows so far in 2021, especially this summer with news seasons of hit shows like Virgin River season 3, Outer Banks season 2, Never Have I Ever season 2, Atypical season 4, and many more.
TV Showscartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 4 video: Thomas vs. Aaron again

We knew that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 4 was going to feature the Aaron – Thomas feud escalating. Now, we’ve got even more evidence as to why it’s happening. For more all about that, go ahead and check out the sneak peek below! These two guys already have extreme levels of bad blood because of what happened on Katie Thurston’s season. It’s one of those weird feuds where it’s hard to actually take one side over the other. You can look at Thomas, for example, and claim that he comes across as inauthentic and there was that whole controversy about him wanting to be The Bachelor. Meanwhile, you can also look at the situation with Tre last week and argue that some of his words were twisted. Or, you can argue that Aaron sometimes likes to be the leader of the Bachelor Nation Morality Police.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: The show’s biggest threats

Earlier this month, the folks at Paramount Network officially announced the Yellowstone season 4 premiere date. Isn’t that exciting? It’s a bold move to air the show in the fall as opposed to the summer, especially when you consider the competition around. Kevin Costner and company had the lion’s share of attention previously in July in August; now, they’re about to be thrown into the TV lion’s den.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Kevin Can F Himself renewed for season 2 at AMC, AMC+

One of summer TV’s best shows is going to have a chance to shine again — and probably become even darker than it was the first go-around. This week, AMC confirmed that they will be bringing back Kevin Can F Himself for another batch of episodes! The Annie Murphy-led series was one of the most creative entries of the year, as it told a dark stories hidden within a sitcom world. It bended genres in a way that we rarely see, and of course it continued Murphy’s fantastic run on TV that started with her on Schitt’s Creek. What is it about her being on shows with provocative titles?
Lemoore, CAtvseriesfinale.com

The Ultimate Surfer: Season Two? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Ultimate Surfer TV show was created by eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the show with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel serving as commentators. The series gathers some of the world’s greatest up-and-coming surfers to train and live together as they battle it out at the World Surf League’s (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California (powered by Slater’s human-made wave technology), in the hope of competing amongst the best athletes in the fast-growing sport. Contestants compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines. Weekly eliminations leave two men and two women as finalists who vie for the male and female titles of The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the elite WSL Championship Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing. Surfers competing this season are Anastasia Ashley, Kai Barger, Mason Barnes, Tia Blanco, Austin Clouse, Brianna Cope, Luke Davis, Kayla Durden, Juli Hernandez, Zeke Lau, Alejandro Moreda, Koa Smith, Malia Ward, and Bruna Zaun.
TV SeriesVulture

Never Have I Ever Renewed for a Third Season of Bad Decision Making

Netflix is #TeamDevi. Coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a third season. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the series will continue to follow the everyday complications of being a first-generation Indian American teenage girl … who happens to be in a love triangle. Team Paxton thought they had the upper hand after he appeared in her window in the season two finale like Romeo + Juliet 2021. But enemy turned (potential) lover Ben is not out of the race yet. Thankfully for Team Ben, Devi gets another season to figure out her feelings. Returning cast includes faves Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young with narration from none other than John McEnroe. “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” the co-creators said in a joint statement. Say what you want about Devi’s decision-making — you gots to see it through, my boy.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series All Rise Could Be Saved by OWN for Season 3

Back in May it was revealed that CBS had cancelled a pair of shows with both the comedy The Unicorn and the drama All Rise coming to an end at the network. Now though it seems like the later series could have new life as a report from Deadline reveals another season could be back on for the Simone Missick-starring legal drama. According to the trade, OWN - The Oprah Winfrey Network, is in talks to produce All Rise season three but they note that "conversations, while progressing, are complex," perhaps largely due to the cast's options expiring over the summer. They go on to write that should a deal close OWN could order 20 episodes with Warner Bros. TV negotiating with Missick to return.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Modern Love: Season Three? Has the Amazon Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Amazon subscription service, the Modern Love TV show is based on the weekly column of the same name written by John Carney and published by The New York Times. The show explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms as each standalone episode brings beloved stories to life, all set in New York City. The second season cast includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Tobias Menzies, Aparna Nancherla, Sophie Okonedo, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

FBoy Island Renewed for Season 2

There’s more delicious messiness headed your way! HBO Max has renewed the subversive reality TV dating series FBoy Island for Season 2, TVLine has learned. Creator Elan Gale, a longtime producer of the Bachelor franchise, previously revealed that early casting for the new season is already under way. The 10-episode first season, which saw Love Is Blind’s Sam Dean serve as showrunner — brought 12 “nice guys” and 12 “fboys” to the Cayman Islands in search of love and a $100,000 cash prize. The finale delivered a huge surprise when fboy Garrett decided to take the money for himself rather than stay...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

All Rise season 3: Could a surprise renewal happen at OWN?

Is it possible that an All Rise season 3 renewal is going to come out of nowhere? There are headlines today suggesting that this is the case. Here is what we know at the moment. According to a new report from Deadline, there are discussions underway between OWN and studio Warner Bros. TV about continuing the show. The option on series lead Simone Missick was previously extended in hopes of another suitor picking up the show; meanwhile, several cast members including Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho and J. Alex Brinson have been approached about coming back and doing the show again.
TV SeriesCollider

'Most Dangerous Game' Renewed for Season 2 at Roku With David Castañeda in Lead Role

Roku’s excitement with its new catalog is a gift that keeps on giving. After acquiring most of the library from the shut-down streaming platform Quibi (which met its end in 2020 after a short run), Roku is seeing the potential of shows after streaming them for free. Reno 911! is already geared up for a new season with longer episodes, and the next one on the list is Most Dangerous Game.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘All Rise’ Eyes Comeback With Season 3 Pickup By OWN After CBS Cancellation

EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ All Rise may be resurrected. OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network is in talks for a new season of the legal drama starring Simone Missick, I have learned. The negotiations between the cable network and lead All Rise studio Warner Bros. TV come three months after the series was canceled by CBS in May and OWN parent Discovery days later announced its plans to merge with Warner Bros. TV parent, AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. Sources close to the situation caution that the conversations, while progressing, are complex and have not reached the final stage yet. Reps for OWN and WBTV declined comment. Options...
TV & VideosCNET

David Makes Man's Kwame Patterson loves that fans still call him Monk

This story is part of I'm So Obsessed (subscribe here), our podcast featuring interviews with actors, artists, celebrities and creative types about their work, career and current obsessions. At the age of 28, Kwame Patteron joined the HBO series The Wire, widely considered one of the greatest TV shows of...
TV & VideosSFGate

'Masterchef' Renewed for Season 12 at Fox

“Masterchef” has been renewed for Season 12 at Fox. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich will all return for the new season. “Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of Fox’s programming and growth strategy,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox Entertainment. “’Masterchef,’ Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to Fox’s DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining Fox’s success on Wednesdays this Summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when ‘Masterchef’ returns for a much deserved Season 12.”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Good Doctor season 5: New reasons for excitement!

We know that The Good Doctor season 5 is going to be premiering on ABC Mondays this fall, and a few details have come out so far! We know that there’s a lot of ground to be covered this time around, whether it be Shaun and Lea’s engagement, new patients, or the apparent relationship that we’re going to have moving forward with Morgan and Park.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Chesapeake Shores: Season Six? Has the Hallmark Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Hallmark Channel cable channel, the Chesapeake Shores TV series stars Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Robert Buckley, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis. Jesse Metcalfe guests. The store explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. Over the past few seasons, Abby has leaned on her family to strike a balance between her professional and personal lives. This season will see her coming into her own as her father Mick’s (Williams) new business partner and facing a new challenge when successful and eccentric entrepreneur Evan McKenzie (Buckley) brings a new development project into town.

