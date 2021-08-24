Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

JEA discusses higher rates

By Kristen Rary, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXBqY_0bbnnyrh00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new push by JEA could have some local customers paying some of the highest water and sewer fees in the country.

The new fee would be phased in over two years and would vary depending on where the property is and what needs to be done, but developers say it’s going to have a massive negative impact on affordable housing.

Financial planning and analysis director Juli Crawford broke down where the fees will be.

“We are recommending changes to water and sewer plant capacity fees, tap and meter fees, and large commercial water rates in addition to administrative tariff changes like extending the backflow prevention program.”

The proposed fee for the new developments would increase building costs by thousands of dollars.

“Based on that analysis, cost of capacity are significantly higher than current fees. Staff is recommending a phased-in approach to fees that reflect current costs, allowing developers and builders to absorb the cost gradually,” Crawford says.

Water, sewer, and irrigation plant capacity fees would increase by more than $670. Meter installation would increase by nearly $100. Tap installations would increase more than $6,000.

“The additional revenue collected will go to the capacity fund to be used for growth-related projects. This phased-in approach is reflected within the tariff as well.”

Despite having been planned for over a year, developers say they were shocked at how much prices were being raised.

“We were quite surprised at the amount of the increase. We first thought it would be around $7,500 and now it’s up to $9,098.”

The cost would put Jacksonville in line to be the city with the second highest energy rates in Florida. Developers like Curtis Hard say absorbing the price would pass it along to home buyers and renters, hence limiting housing availability.

“For every thousand dollars increase in the median price home price in the United States, we lose about 158,000 households that are then priced out of the market. In Jacksonville that equates to about 800 buyers per thousand dollar increase.”

The chair of JEA’s board, John Baker, defended the decision.

“We are only trying to recover the cost of operations, not make a profit on it.”

He added he believes people should have expected it.

“If anybody feels that’s unreasonable… they have not been reading The Wall Street Journal lately.”

STORY: State Attorney releases new video evidence against St. Johns Co. teen murder suspect Aiden Fucci

Now developers are asking JEA to establish a credit for those who are trying to build affordable housing.

“We would certainly like you to consider some sort of credit at the bottom end of the market for the affordable home folks that just cannot afford this large increase,” Hart said.

Future JEA customers looking to switch from septic to the utility would also be subject to a fee increase.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
60K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Home Price#The Wall Street Journal#St Johns Co#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Judge sides with Governor DeSantis on jobless benefits

FLORIDA — A Tallahassee judge ruled Monday that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had the legal authority to reject federal unemployment benefits. Attorney Marie Mattox said about 150,000 residents lost out on $300 a week in funding from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program since late June. Some unemployed Floridians sued...
Posted by
Action News Jax

Honolulu to require vaccine or negative test at restaurants

HONOLULU — (AP) — Seeking to beat back a COVID-19 surge, Honolulu will soon require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for the disease, the city's mayor said Monday. The move comes after the highly contagious delta...
HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Australia getting vaccine in swap with Singapore

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia says it has reached a deal with Singapore to acquire 500,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine next week in return for delivering the same number of shots to Singapore in December. Australia bought 1 million Pfizer doses from Poland for an undisclosed price earlier this...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Judge now allowing unvaccinated mom to see son

CHICAGO — An Illinois judge has reversed a ruling to bar a divorced mother from seeing her 11-year-old son because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus. Cook County Judge James’ Shapiro issued an order Monday vacating his Aug. 10 decision, though he offered no explanation. Rebecca Firlit’s lawyer has said...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Action News Jax

PNC Bank raising minimum hourly wage to $18

PITTSBURGH — PNC Bank on Monday became the latest U.S. financial institution to announce a minimum wage boost, as recruitment and retention battles escalate across the sector. Pittsburgh-based PNC plans to raise its minimum hourly wage by 20% from $15 to $18, beginning Nov. 22, Pittsburgh Business Times reported. Meanwhile,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy