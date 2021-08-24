Cancel
Virginia State

Northam: More than 6,000 Afghan refugees arrive in Virginia

WJLA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 6,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in Virginia and more are expected, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday. In video from a WWBT-TV reporter, Northam says he appreciates all of the humanitarian work being done in Virginia right now. The governor says refugees have been arriving at Dulles International Airport, where they are processed, tested for COVID-19 and offered vaccinations. From there, he says they go to Fort Lee near Petersburg and now Fort Pickett in Blackstone before it’s decided whether they will go to other states or stay in Virginia.

