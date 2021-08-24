Cancel
John Johnson III isn’t shy about talking and it could make a big difference for Browns defense

By Dan Labbe, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns safety John Johnson III was a talker even when he played cornerback at Boston College -- before then, actually. “Any home video, I’m grabbing the camera, the center of attention trying to be seen,” Johnson said on Tuesday following Browns practice when he was asked if he was a talker, even when he was little, “so I think it’s been long before football.”

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

