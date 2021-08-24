Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Almost there; AVV Closes in on Christmas in July Give Campaign Goal

By Ark Valley Voice Staff
arkvalleyvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ark Valley Voice “Christmas in July (and August) Give Campaign” has almost reached our goal. As of this morning, we stand at $9,529 — less than five hundred more dollars to reach our $10,000 goal. While we had some fun with the campaign, and readers may have chuckled over...

arkvalleyvoice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#News Media#Christmas In July#Charity#The Ark Valley Voice#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
CharitiesFox5 KVVU

Be a part of the giving campaign

Nevada Hand is on a mission to ensure that every southern Nevadan, regardless of income, has access to a quality home and services. For more information or to donate online, visit nevadahand.org/donate. This segment is sponsored by Nevada Hand.
Williamsburg, PAmcheraldonline.com

Round-Up Campaign Gives Fire Department More Than $2,000

During last year's national change shortage, Nic's Grab N Go District Manager Angie Kipe suggested to area stores about doing a "round-up" campaign to try to help in this shortage. Manager Kristin Bigelow of Williamsburg decided the Williamsburg's store would benefit the Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department. The campaign officially kicked off in July of 2020. "We are just really happy and proud to support our local volunteer Fire Company," Bigelow boasts. The campaign to date has raised $6,165.43 between the dates of July 2020 and August 12, 2021. Fire Chief Ted Hyle says, "we are just really appreciative that they do this for us. The money definitely comes in hand and it really helps us out a lot." Bigelow goes on to thank the members of the Williamsburg community, "thanks for their continued support and willingness to round up their change as well as our employees here at Nics for reminding customers about the opportunity to donate to the Fire Company and continuing to promote the campaign." Nics is still doing the "round-up" campaign.
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

United Way sets sight on elevated campaign goal

Your generosity may be the reason for the United Way of Door County continuing to up their fundraising goals. After a wildly successful 2020 campaign, the United Way of Door County is shooting for an even higher goal in 2021. After raising $752,000 when they had a $650,000 campaign goal...
Hannibal, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

United Way of the Mark Twain Area Sets $400,000 Goal for Campaign

The United Way of Mark Twain Area kicked off the 2021-22 annual campaign Friday at Sawyer’s Creek during a Putt-Putt Golf outing announcing a $400,000 campaign goal. Kevin Arthaud, the Campaign Chair, shared about the ‘Community’ Campaign during a. press conference. “At times individuals don’t understand that United Way truly...
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

United Way community campaign kicks off with $501,000 goal

Amber Gomes, Umpqua Bank vice president, and community manager, is chairing the 76th annual United Way Community Campaign that officially gets underway Sept. 7, according to a news release. “Our campaign team and the United Way board has set a goal of $501,000, representing a 1% increase over last year’s...
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Only in The Villages: Christmas in July

Christmas came early this year at Karen and Bernie Harkins’ home. For July, the Village of Glenbrook residents celebrated the holiday a few months early for their grandchildren who were coming to visit. The couple hadn’t seen them in a couple years, and they have never had the chance to celebrate Christmas with them because they usually celebrate with their other grandparents.
Manitowoc, WIFox11online.com

Eternal flame campaign reaches its goal in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The effort to save the eternal flame at the Soldiers and Sailors monument in Manitowoc is a success. In three years, the campaign raised $200,000 which officials say should cover costs at the site forever. "I want to say thank you. Manitowoc City, County, and everybody across...
Logan County, OHpeakofohio.com

Bellefontaine City School Staff Crushes United Way Campaign Goal

The giving spirit at Bellefontaine City Schools was on display during the first week of classes. BCS staff members donated $29,500 to the annual United Way of Logan County campaign, easily surpassing their goal of $26,000. The week long campaign wrapped up Thursday afternoon. Officials say 53 percent of the...
Springfield, ILWCIA

UIS meets fundraising goal almost a year ahead of schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) announced that the Reaching Stellar Campaign hit its $40 million goal on August 13. University officials said the campaign is far from finished, as Reaching Stellar will continue into June 2022 to support its five priority areas, which include scholarships, academic excellence, the Center for Lincoln Studies, “the public good” and facilities & technology.
Brockway, PACourier-Express

Fay's Christmas Village closing in Brockway

BROCKWAY – Back in the winter of 1972, Aileen Fay Bish and her husband Raymond started pushing the motorcycles of their Honda shop out of the way and selling Christmas trees and decorations. That winter idea grew into Fay’s Christmas Village. Nearly 50 years later, Fay’s Christmas Village is closing...
Seaside, CAcsumb.edu

Vision 2020 campaign donors give record-breaking $100 million

CSUMB’s first comprehensive campaign achieved resounding success, thanks to the generosity of our community. The university raised more than $100 million since the inception of the Vision 2020 campaign in 2015, far exceeding the initial $25 million goal. This enables CSUMB to pursue transformative change and benefit students, faculty and the region for years to come.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Feet Of Snow? Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A Huge Winter Storm For The Ohio Valley In February

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With only one more full day left in August that means summer is mostly in the rearview mirror. Fall is on the horizon and it’s time to look ahead to the weather ahead. To help us plan for the cold months, the Farmers’ Almanac and the Old Farmer’s Almanac are both out with their long-range forecasts. First, to the Farmers’ Almanac, editor Peter Geiger says he uses sunspot activity, planet positions, the moon and a mathematical formula developed in the early 1800s to come up with his forecast. He develops them two years in advance. In his predictions, Geiger says...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Benefits Offered By The States

Stimulus Check has been offered by the States. The current covid situation in America does not look promising. The country has witnessed an alarming surge of covid cases. This surge has persisted over a couple of weeks. The death rate has also been higher. This has led to the speculation that another shutdown might be on the cards. The developing circumstances have made the citizens of America very much concerned. Many people could lose their job and others might suffer a significant cut in their salaries. This, the people of America look up to the government. Petitions have been signed in favor of another stimulus check. The States have decided to offer some sort of fundings to the residents. Let us find out what to expect from each state.
Arkansas Statearkvalleyvoice.com

Arkansas Valley Cornhole to host Fundraiser Event Saturday August 28

Arkansas Valley Cornhole will host a singles with double elimination cornhole tournament beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 28 at the North building of the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Oak Construction is a family owned and operated business in Salida. Nick Perschbacher, son of Kirby and Margo Perschbacher was recently...
Buena Vista, COarkvalleyvoice.com

GARNA Celebrates 25 Years of Important Conservation Advocacy

It’s been 25 years since the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) began its conservation education and stewardship work. That’s a lot of “water under the bridge” so to speak, and GARNA is inviting the community to celebrate at its 25th Birthday Bash Fundraiser. The annual fundraiser and 25th birthday...
Colorado Statearkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Brewers Rendezvous Releases Participating Breweries

The Colorado Brewers Guild and Salida Chamber of Commerce have announced the participating breweries for the 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous, and the list includes five local breweries. The Pre-Vous will take place at the SteamPlant Event Center loactaed at 220 W. Sackett Ave. Salida, CO 81201 and the Colorado...

Comments / 0

Community Policy