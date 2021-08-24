Almost there; AVV Closes in on Christmas in July Give Campaign Goal

During last year's national change shortage, Nic's Grab N Go District Manager Angie Kipe suggested to area stores about doing a "round-up" campaign to try to help in this shortage. Manager Kristin Bigelow of Williamsburg decided the Williamsburg's store would benefit the Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department. The campaign officially kicked off in July of 2020. "We are just really happy and proud to support our local volunteer Fire Company," Bigelow boasts. The campaign to date has raised $6,165.43 between the dates of July 2020 and August 12, 2021. Fire Chief Ted Hyle says, "we are just really appreciative that they do this for us. The money definitely comes in hand and it really helps us out a lot." Bigelow goes on to thank the members of the Williamsburg community, "thanks for their continued support and willingness to round up their change as well as our employees here at Nics for reminding customers about the opportunity to donate to the Fire Company and continuing to promote the campaign." Nics is still doing the "round-up" campaign.