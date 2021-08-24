The CSAM Question No One Is Asking Apple
Apple opened up Pandora’s privacy destroying backdoor. It leveled many users’ trust in the company by invading the privacy of users’ devices. Apple waved its hands explaining that by destroying your property’s sovereignty, somehow, it is protecting your privacy. Apple’s explanations have been received as rather conflicted, confused, and disingenuous. During all that brouhaha, the always sad tech press failed to ask a fundamental question.www.macobserver.com
