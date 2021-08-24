South Bryant southbound at South Jackson Street down to one lane due to two vehicle collision
SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision at the corner of South Bryant Boulevard and South Jackson Street, Tuesday afternoon. Police officers on-the-scene say the Ford pickup was traveling southbound on South Bryant Boulevard, disregarded the red stop light and struck the Chevrolet pickup that was traveling eastbound on South Jackson Street.www.conchovalleyhomepage.com
