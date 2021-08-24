Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg to Host ‘Baking It’ Holiday Competition Series at Peacock

By Reid Nakamura
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg have been set as the hosts of Peacock’s “Making It” spinoff “Baking It,” the streamer announced on Tuesday. The six-episode series is a holiday competition in which eight teams of two home bakers “join Maya and Andy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions” and compete in a series of themed challenges. Per Peacock, “Maya and Andy will lead the festivities, also providing comedic commentary on the action.”

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Andy Samberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paper Kite Productions#Arts Entertainment#Nbcuniversal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesseattlepi.com

Rowan Blanchard, Auli'i Cravalho to Star in Hulu's Queer Teen Love Story Produced by Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho have signed on to lead Hulu’s upcoming queer teen movie from director Sammi Cohen. Blanchard will play Paige, an aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone when forced to join the track team captained by her longtime crush, but she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, ultimately discovering what real love feels like. Cravalho will play AJ, an elusive track star who has always lived in the shadow of her twin sister.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andy Samberg Full of Feels for Final Season

Two Saturday Night Live alumni catch up as Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg came on Late Night to talk about the series' eighth and final season with host Seth Meyers. The two began with Meyers talking about how he knows Samberg for always having a cold and how Samberg talked about how it ran in the family. The two caught up on SNL and how they're currently dealing with COVID. When it came to Samberg's series, the star opened up about various outtakes involved shooting the final season particularly the moments like when it would be the last time a character might practice their quirk.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Maya Rudolph and Nick Kroll on Emmys, Working During COVID and How 'Big Mouth' Is Keeping Up With the Times

For Maya Rudolph and Nick Kroll, there’s a bit of déjà vu to this year’s Emmy nominations. Rudolph is back nominated again as guest comedy actress (“Saturday Night Live”) and character voice over performance (“Big Mouth”), two categories she won last year. And Kroll, as executive producer of “Big Mouth,” is back in the running for the third consecutive year for animated program.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Becoming Beyoncé: Behind the Scenes of Maya Rudolph and Jodi Mancuso's 'Saturday Night Live' Collaboration

When Maya Rudolph stepped back into Studio 8H to host NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in March, expectations were extremely high. Not only is she a beloved former cast member, she has been portraying Vice President Kamala Harris (and won her first Emmy for the effort last year). There is a lot about her rich history with the show that makes returning an enjoyable experience for Rudolph, but perhaps nothing is more important than her shorthand with hair department head Jodi Mancuso.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

We’re seeing a rush of new blood in the Emmy race for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series this year, even though that blood is coming from a host of TV veterans. Last year’s nominees (except one) are all out of the running, and Schitt’s Creek queen Catherine O’Hara won’t be back to defend her crown. That leaves room for three first-time category nominees this year — but all three are familiar faces to TV fans. Jean Smart already has three Emmys in her trophy case, but she’s nominated for the first time for lead comedy actress for her turn as...
TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

Baking It, Irreverent and Backyard Blowout Revealed by Peacock

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has revealed holiday baking competition series Baking It, the drama Irreverent, and home renovation series Backyard Blowout. Baking It comes from the creators of the successful crafting competition show Making It and executive producer Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions. Emmy award-winning actor, producer and...
TV Showspurecountry1067.com

Rudolph, Samberg To Host Cooking Show

SNL stars Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg have been tapped to host the Baking It, a holiday cooking competition show on Peacock. In the series, eight teams of home bakers compete against one another in different competitions to find out who is the best holiday baking family. Judges will be on hand to help Rudolph and Samberg figure out the winner including real-life grandmothers.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Maya Rudolph Wins Emmys for Embracing the Ridiculous

Maya Rudolph may win an Emmy (her third) for eating a plate of hot wings…on live television…as a perspiring, leather-clad Beyoncé. That sketch was the highlight of Rudolph’s most recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig, which earned her a nod for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series, she tells V.F.’s Hillary Busis on Little Gold Men.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Can Michael K. Williams, Rosie Perez, and PEN15 Please Finally Win Some Emmys?

Hopefully most Emmy voters have already carefully filled out their ballots and returned them to the Television Academy—but hey, who are we to judge a little bit of procrastination? For the lollygaggers out there, the Vanity Fair Awards Insider team would like to stump one last time for some of our favorites, from late-night hosts who deserve their moment in the sun to the supporting actors who were highlights of some of the year’s best shows. Truly everyone is a winner when it comes to the Emmys—but if these particular people go home with hardware, we’ll be especially thrilled.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Fred Armisen & Samba Schutte Board HBO Max Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’ As Recurring

Fred Armisen & Samba Schutte have boarded HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, joining stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi. The series hails from writer David Jenkins, Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted. Created by Jenkins, who also serves as showrunner, Our Flag Means Death is based loosely on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. Armisen and Schutte join the cast in recurring roles. Details about their characters have not been revealed. The ensemble cast also includes Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Nat Faxon, Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, Leslie Jones, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Rory Kinnear, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill and Vico Ortiz. Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Waititi, Jenkins, Basch and Halsted. Armisen’s recent credits include Portlandia, Los Espookys and Documentary Now! The Saturday Night Live alum is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Schutte has appeared in Sunnyside, 9-1-1 and The Tiger Hunter. Additional television credits include Buni TV Comedy Series and The Grind. He is repped by Established Artists, Daniel Hoff Agency, DPN and Alvarado Rey.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Making It New tonight on NBC with season 3 episode 6?

Is Making It new tonight on NBC? If you find yourselves confused after promotion the past couple of weeks, we understand. Let’s go ahead and kick things off with the good news: You will see the reality competition show with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman back on the air tonight. With that being said, though, it’s not airing at the timeslot you’d expect. For at least the immediate future Making It is shifting back an hour until 9:00 p.m. Eastern, with the reason being that it is accommodating Brooklyn Nine-Nine coming back on the schedule after a considerable time off.
MLBtheScore

'Field of Dreams' TV series to air on Peacock

A "Field of Dreams" television series is in the works to be aired on Peacock, NBC announced Monday. The series will be executive produced and written by Michael Schur, whose credits include producing "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and "The Good Place." Schur is also a longtime baseball fan, co-creating the now discontinued blog "Fire Joe Morgan" under the pseudonym Ken Tremendous in 2005.
MoviesEW.com

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short clue you in on their new Hulu mystery comedy

Steve Martin and Martin Short have conquered the comedy world together and apart. Now, with the help of an unlikely cohort and an offbeat Manhattan murder mystery, they might bridge the generation gap, too. Two-thirds of the Three Amigos have teamed up with Disney Channel standout-turned-global pop star Selena Gomez to headline Only Murders in the Building. Debuting Aug. 31 on Hulu, the sly, star-jammed whodunit follows lonely former TV detective Charles (Martin, 76), insolvent desperate director Oliver (Short, 71), and aloof aspiring artist Mabel (Gomez, 29), who bond over their shared love of a true-crime podcast and wind up not only investigating a death in their Upper West Side co-op, but recording a podcast about it. The twisty ride also involves a New York deli king, the Hardy Boys, something called Gut Milk, frozen cats, and, sure, Sting. EW rounded up the three stars/executive producers for a revealing, off-the-books interrogation.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Frogger” TV Competition Series Trailer

Peacock has released the trailer for their upcoming competition series based on the classic 1981 Konami arcade game “Frogger”. The game see contestants trying to cross a variety of obstacles in an effort to make it to the other side for a $100,000 prize. The show feels like a variation of “Wipeout” with the design much more inspired by the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy