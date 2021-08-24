Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg to Host ‘Baking It’ Holiday Competition Series at Peacock

Hopefully most Emmy voters have already carefully filled out their ballots and returned them to the Television Academy—but hey, who are we to judge a little bit of procrastination? For the lollygaggers out there, the Vanity Fair Awards Insider team would like to stump one last time for some of our favorites, from late-night hosts who deserve their moment in the sun to the supporting actors who were highlights of some of the year’s best shows. Truly everyone is a winner when it comes to the Emmys—but if these particular people go home with hardware, we’ll be especially thrilled.