Jaguars rookie RB Travis Etienne put on season-ending IR with Lisfranc injury

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
Former Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9), shown Jan. 1, 2021, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne will be sidelined for the entire 2021 season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Etienne will have surgery for a Lisfranc injury. According to the outlets, the tailback will undergo the procedure in the near future.

Etienne suffered the left foot injury during Monday night's 23-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Initial X-rays came back negative, but further evaluation revealed the severity of the ailment.

The 22-year-old Etienne caught one pass for three yards and had one carry for one yard before sustaining the injury against the Saints. Due to his placement on IR before making the Jaguars' 53-man roster, the former Clemson running back won't be allowed to return this season.

The Jaguars selected Etienne with the No. 25 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. He was expected to line up at receiver in addition to running back for Jacksonville this season.

Etienne departed Clemson as the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time rushing leader with 4,752 yards.

With Etienne out until 2022, the Jaguars are down to five running backs on their current roster: starter James Robinson; veteran Carlos Hyde; Dare Ogunbowale; Devine Ozigbo and Nathan Cottrell.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

